The first Macy’s backstage in the Chesapeake area will debut at Macy’s Greenbrier Mall in August

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Macy’s is coming to Greenbrier Mall.

Macy’s said in a news release that the grand debut of its 16,300 square feet Macy’s Backstage The Outlet Store will open on August 18 and will offer customers another way to shop at their favorite store by providing a store-within-store shopping experience featuring significant savings.

Giveaways are expected to be a part of the experience for the first 200 customers. There will also be special events throughout the day.

“Our customers are excited about the Macy’s Backstage shopping experience,” said Michelle Israel, Macy’s Senior Vice President of Off Price. “Macy’s Backstage in the Greenbrier Mall store was designed to bring great deals and the fun of the hunt into our existing Chesapeake area location. If you’re looking for a fashion update, a last-minute gift, or a special treat for yourself, your home, or your pet, we have you covered. Backstage’s focus on value and newness guarantees that with each visit, shoppers will find an assortment of recognizable brands and trends. Frequent deliveries ensure there is always a new reason to come in and shop.”

There are currently more than 100 Macy’s Backstage locations across the United States, with 63 of the stores-within-store locations being opened since 2016.

More information from Macy’s:

Macy’s Backstage is operated by its own buying team who scour the world to find the most fabulous product at the best prices. This structure allows Backstage to deliver a constantly changing assortment of on-trend merchandise at 20 to 80 percent off traditional department store prices and encourages customers to return often to find new treasures. The wide selection will include fresh product from both new and renowned brands. The outlet store will also carry apparel and accessory brands not currently available at full-line Macy’s, and each Backstage location is specially curated to deliver the perfect style for each community it serves. Shoppers should expect great savings on apparel for men, women and children, as well as amazing deals on an eclectic assortment of housewares, home textiles & decor, cosmetics, hair & nail care, gifts, jewelry, shoes, designer handbags, accessories and active wear. Helpful sales associates known as the Backstage Crew are available, as well as convenient amenities like time-saving mobile check-out stations and three-way mirror installations in the fitting rooms.