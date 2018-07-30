HAMPTON ROADS, Va - Our resident movie and pop culture watcher Tai Gooden (@taigooden) is back to talk with us about two of the big movies still left for this summer and two Fall TV shows with big changes that are just around the corner.
Summer movies and fall TV that people are talking about on Coast Live
-
It’s a summer of love over on Netflix
-
The US has just one Blockbuster left
-
Summer attractions at the Virginia Air and Space Center on Coast Live
-
Actress Caroline Rhea talks about being back on TV on Coast Live
-
What it’s like to operate CNN’s ‘Lava Cam’
-
-
Fast-growing Northern California wildfire moves into Redding; 2 killed
-
Women accuse Morgan Freeman of inappropriate behavior, harassment
-
Don’t miss family-friendly $1 movies at Regal Cinemas this summer
-
We’re mixing things up with summer crushes on Coast Live
-
Helpful tips for keeping ticks out of your yard on Coast Live
-
-
Hawaii lava threatens to trap residents as volcanic haze reaches Guam
-
Blue flames join the lava light show on Hawaii during Kilauea eruption
-
Singer Demi Lovato stable and recovering after apparent overdose