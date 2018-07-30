Study: Virginia has 6th best school system in the U.S.

When it comes to education, Virginia’s pretty hard to beat!

According to WalletHub’s study on “2018’s States with the Best & Worst School Systems,” the Old Dominion State has the 6th best school system in America.

The states with the best school systems are:

Massachusetts New Jersey Connecticut New Hampshire Vermont

New Mexico (#51), Louisiana (#50), the District of Columbia (#49), Alaska (#48) and Arizona (#47) were identified as the states with the worst school systems.

In order to determine which school systems are the best, the personal finance website compare the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 25 key measures of quality and safety. The data set includes pupil-teacher ratio, dropout rate, median standardized test scores and more.

Below is how Virginia ranked in the quality and safety of schools:

4th – Math Test Scores

7th – Reading Test Scores

21st – Pupil-Teacher Ratio

28th – Median SAT Score

5th – Median ACT Score

20th – Dropout Rate

4th – Bullying Incidence Rate

14th – % of Threatened/Injured High School Students

Click here to read the full report.