Study: Virginia has 6th best school system in the U.S.

When it comes to education, Virginia’s pretty hard to beat!
According to WalletHub’s study on “2018’s States with the Best & Worst School Systems,” the Old Dominion State has the 6th best school system in America.
The states with the best school systems are:
- Massachusetts
- New Jersey
- Connecticut
- New Hampshire
- Vermont
New Mexico (#51), Louisiana (#50), the District of Columbia (#49), Alaska (#48) and Arizona (#47) were identified as the states with the worst school systems.
In order to determine which school systems are the best, the personal finance website compare the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 25 key measures of quality and safety. The data set includes pupil-teacher ratio, dropout rate, median standardized test scores and more.
Below is how Virginia ranked in the quality and safety of schools:
- 4th – Math Test Scores
- 7th – Reading Test Scores
- 21st – Pupil-Teacher Ratio
- 28th – Median SAT Score
- 5th – Median ACT Score
- 20th – Dropout Rate
- 4th – Bullying Incidence Rate
- 14th – % of Threatened/Injured High School Students