‘Skins scoop: All-Gruden game not on the horizon

RICHMOND, Va. – Monday, the Redskins enjoy their first off-day of training camp 2018. The players with whom we spoke told us they planned to use their free time resting their bodies, eating a nice meal and spending time with family.

Just by being a head coach in the NFL, Redskins bench boss Jay Gruden is with family.

His brother, Jon Gruden, is back on the sidelines for his 12th season as a head coach – but his first since 2008. Earlier this year, Jon left his Monday Night Football television job to re-join the Oakland Raiders. Jay, three and a half years younger than Jon, was asked about his brother being back in the NFL.

“Yeah, it`s fun for my Mom and Dad – I`m sure they`re going to enjoy the stress of eight hours on a Sunday afternoon,” Gruden said jokingly. “I think it`s awesome. I think Jon`s an excellent coach. He`s good for the game of football. He`s good in the booth, but he`s better for the game on the sideline.”

Because Jay didn’t receive his first head coaching job until 2014, this is the first time both brothers are head coaches in the NFL at the same time. However, the Redskins and Raiders are not scheduled to meet in the regular season until 2021 (according to Pro Football Reference’s future schedules page). And since Washington (NFC) and Oakland (AFC) are in separate conferences, the only postseason meeting would have to occur in an All-Gruden Super Bowl.