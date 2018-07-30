Rob’s rebound: Redskins running back Rob Kelley talks bounce back from injury & fatherhood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - A chip on the shoulder: A term used when someone is doubted, or outsiders try to limit the possibilities of a player.

Rob Kelley has stacked a few chips on his shoulders. After going undrafted in 2016, Kelley made the Redskins roster and would be the surprise of the season, rushing for 704 yards and six touchdowns.

In 2017, Kelley was limited to only 194 yards on 62 carries due to an oft-injured season. He would finish the year on the injured reserve.

Rob sat down with Mitch to talk about the frustrations of his season-ending injury, especially when a starting job can be here one season, and gone the next.

The two also discussed the Louisiana love he and Derrius Guice share, and his introduction into fatherhood.