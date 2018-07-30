Redskins Training Camp: Day 5

RICHMOND, Va. – Ready…break!

For the first time during training camp 2018, the Redskins receive an off day. Following four straight days of dual practices, the team gets a hiatus from the grind of camp Monday.

“We have a lot of guys with I-Vs, you know, the big thing is hydration, and their diet, and their sleep, and all that stuff plays a part into it,” head coach Jay Gruden said of managing his team’s health and stamina throughout camp. “I’ve got to make sure we take some time off and we make sure get them plenty of water during practice, after practice, before practice, all that stuff. I’ve got a pretty good gauge and monitoring how we’re doing and how they’re doing without trying to – you know, we still need to practice, so there is this fine line that we talk about all the time so it’s kind of my job.”

The Redskins return to the practice field Tuesday for a pair of workouts. The team will practice twice Tuesday (9:45 a.m. practice, 4:40 p.m. walkthrough), Wednesday and Thursday before its second off day of camp Friday.

News 3, Hampton Roads’ home of the Redskins, has LIVE reports from the Bon Secours Washington Redskins Training Center each day the team is practicing during camp (July 26 – August 14). The live reports resume Tuesday on News 3 at 6 p.m. and on social media.