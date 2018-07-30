Rainy days got you down? We have options for you to explore

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Rain, rain and more rain. You might think cloudy skies and storms are ruining your summer vacation, but there is so much to do at the beach besides sit on the sand.

Topgolf Virginia Beach tell News 3 they see an increase in foot traffic during rainy days because they give families the opportunity to be inside and outside at the same time. You can do an active activity, without getting rained on.

Golfers, if your tee time is cancelled you can still hit a few balls from the comfort of a bay.

Would-be-beach-goers admit they are spending more time at restaurants and shops along Atlantic Ave as they wait for the rain to pass.

Virginia Beach tourism promotes the aquarium, indoor rock climbing, laser tag and indoor go-carting during rainy days, just to name a few.

With more rain in the forecast, you might not be able to hang at the beach but News 3 is taking action to make sure you are made aware of the other options you have on vacation in Virginia Beach.