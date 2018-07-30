× Patrick’s First Warning Forecast: Less rain, but more heat

Chief Meteorologist Patrick Rockey’s First Warning Forecast

As we head through the work week, expect less rain but more heat!

The stationary front that has been the focus for showers and storms for the past four or five days will finally start to move north of our region.

That will do two things for our weather. It will bring us lower rain chances, but higher temperatures. Tuesday, however, will be another stormy day, especially in the afternoon. We have a 70% chance for showers and thunderstorms throughout the day. It will be a few degrees warmer with high temperatures in the low-to-mid 80s.

As that stationary front continues to move north as a warm front, rain chances go down to 40% on Wednesday and Thursday. But temperatures climb into the mid-to-upper 80s both days.

Rain chances drop even more on Friday, Saturday and Sunday (30%). But temperatures climb even more. We could touch the 90° mark on Saturday and Sunday. And we will probably get there on Monday.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Grasses)

UV Index: 9 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

2000 F0 Tornado: Accomack Co

Chief Meteorologist Patrick Rockey



