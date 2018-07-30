One dead, another hospitalized after fatal crash in Southampton County

SOUTHAMPTON CO., Va. – One person has died and another person hospitalized after a fatal two-vehicle crash in the 28000 block of Southampton Parkway in Courtland Monday afternoon.

According to the Southampton County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy came upon the crash right after it happened.

Authorities say a Ford Focus pulled out of a 7-Eleven parking lot and came to a stop in a lane on the eastbound side of the parkway. The car was then hit in the side by a Dodge pickup truck.

The driver of the Ford Focus was pronounced dead at the scene. The front seat passenger of the Ford Focus was taken to Southampton Memorial Hospital for what is believed to be non-life threatening injuries.

The driver and two passengers of the pickup truck were not treated for any injuries.

The Virginia Department of Transportation was on scene after the crash to assist with traffic control. One lane of Route 58 eastbound and the median were closed for approximately two hours.

All travel lanes have reopened.

Authorities say although there was a light rain at the time of the crash, it is not believed it contributed to the crash.

No summonses have been issued as a result of the crash.

The identity of the driver of the Ford Focus will not be released until next of kin is notified.

