NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, Va. – The Virginia Department of Transportation has completed its reconstruction project on Old Cape Charles Road, Route 642.

The construction began in August 2016, with Kevcor Contracting building two 12-foot lanes and 8-foot shoulders. The shoulders include paved areas for pedestrians and bicyclists.

The road has been closed since May 1, 2018.

According to a VDOT release, the reconstruction provides easier access to the Cape Charles Harbor and enhanced safety.