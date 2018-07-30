Norfolk’s First Fridays series to host Guava Jam Band

NORFOLK, Va. – Come out and get funky this Friday.

As part of its sixth season of First Fridays, the City of Norfolk will be hosting Guava Jam Band at the TCC Plaza on Granby Street August 3.

The street party will begin at 5 p.m. and will feature food, drinks and plenty of fun, along with live music courtesy of Guava Jam Band, who according to their Facebook page specialize in music “from the 70s to current classic rock, country and adult contemporary.”

Attendance is free, and the party is expected to last until 8:30 p.m.