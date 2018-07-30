Newport News PD: You ‘can’t touch’ our lip sync video!

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – We’ve seen many a lip sync video over the last few weeks, but the Newport News Police Department has a message for everyone else.

You can’t touch us!

On Monday, the department threw their hat into the lip sync battle ring with their take on three different songs.

The video features one of its officers playing the role of MC Hammer – complete with Hammer pants and doing the rapper’s signature Hammer Dance – in City Center in Downtown Newport News as they lip sync to his 1990 hit “U Can’t Touch This.” There’s a backflipping officer and lots of old-school dance moves involved.

And of course, they had to get in on another popular Internet challenge as they asked Keke, for the millionth time, if she loves them as they lip synced to Drake’s “In My Feelings.”

They also recreated the Toronto rapper’s video for “God’s Plan,” in which he handed out money to various people, by getting the community involved and handing out goodies to small children.