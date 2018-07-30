Newport News man arrested for marijuana, firearm possession

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Police arrested a man for marijuana and firearm possession last week.

On July 27 at 4:56 p.m., officers with the Newport News Police Department were on foot patrol in the 300 block of Royal Springs Court when they say two men coming out of a breezeway. The officers smelled marijuana when they made consensual contact with the men.

One of the men ran, causing a short foot chase. An officer was able to catch and detain him. The man was identified as 21-year-old Isaiah Harris of Newport News.

Police also recovered a firearm where Harris was caught and found two firearm magazines after searching him.

Harris was taken into custody and charged with Concealed Weapon and Carrying Loaded Firearm in City.

The other suspect was identified as 21-year-old Aronte Wilson of Newport News. Wilson was issued a summons for Possession of Marijuana.

