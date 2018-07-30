Newport News man arrested for assault at In-Town Suites

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Vincent Whitman, 32, was arrested by Newport News Police for allegedly assaulting a 55-year-old man at the In-Town Suites on Saturday.

Police tell News 3 that Whitman knocked on the door of one of the Inn’s suites, and once inside, assaulted the victim. The man also told police that Whitman tried to choke him as well.

Whitman is facing charges for Strangulation, Unlawful Wounding and Burglary.

The victim apparently has a visible injury to his ear after the alleged altercation.