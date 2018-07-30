NCDOT issues flooding updates for Outer Banks highway

OUTER BANKS, N.C. – The North Carolina Department of Transportation announced today that while no roads are currently closed in Dare and Currituck counties, many roads still have standing water on them due to heavy rainstorms over the weekend, including NC 12.

According to a Facebook post, the parts of NC 12 that still have standing water include:

NC 12 south of Bonner to Hatteras Village, which has many areas of standing water, but traffic is getting through slowly

NC 12 on the beach road in Kill Devil Hills, which has areas of very deep water, but traffic is getting through slowly

NC 12 Duck to Corolla, which has many areas of standing water

The Facebook post says crews are currently clearing inlets and inspecting systems.

If you come across a flooded area, “turn around, don’t drown.” Water that looks shallow may be much deeper than you realize.

If you are traveling in this area, give yourself extra time to get to your destination.