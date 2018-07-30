National Lifeguard Championships coming to the Beach on Coast Live

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va - The USLA National Lifeguard Championships is an annual competition that rotates between coastal oceanfront cities and includes the Junior Lifeguard and U19 Championships.  The competition is at the Virginia Beach oceanfront between 27th and 30th Streets August 8-11, 2018. For more information visit www.usla.org.