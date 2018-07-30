Move-in Kits Needed for Formerly Homeless Individuals in Va. Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Two Virginia Beach community organizations are looking for donations so they can provide move-in kits to formerly homeless residents who will be moving into housing.

The Virginia Beach Housing and Neighborhood Preservation in partnership with nonprofit Virginia Supportive Housing is holding a housewarming donation drive from July 30 through Aug. 17 to collect move-in kits of basic household items.

The kits will help welcome formerly homeless individuals into their new homes at the Virginia Beach Housing Resource Center and in the community, say officials that are coordinating the donation drive.

“Many of our clients are moving into their new homes directly from shelter or off the streets with not much more than the clothes on their back,” said Pam Shine, homeless system manager with Virginia Beach Housing and Neighborhood Preservation. “Having the basic items they need to make a fresh start will go a long way in making their new unit feel more like a home.”

Those running the donation drive say that bedding, bath, kitchen and cleaning kits with new, full-sized items are needed. Complete kits are most helpful but any quantity of the items below are appreciated.

Donations can be dropped off at any Virginia Beach recreation center.