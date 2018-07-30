× Monday’s First Warning Forecast: More rain and flood threat

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

A soggy start to the work week… Expect mostly cloudy skies with on and off rain showers through most of the day. We are not expecting severe weather but a stray thunderstorm is possible. Rain will be heavy at times and localized flooding is possible. Rain chances will be greatest mid-morning to midday today. Highs will only reach to near 80 today, a bit below normal, but it will be muggy.

Rain chances will taper off this evening but a few scattered showers/storms are still possible tonight. We will continue to see mostly cloudy skies with lows in the low to mid 70s.

Tuesday will look very similar to Monday. Expect mostly cloudy skies with on and off rain. A stray storm and heavy downpours are possible. Highs will warm into the mid 80s tomorrow. We will warm into the upper 80s on Wednesday with another chance for scattered showers and a few storms possible.

More sunshine will try to break through for the second half of the week. Highs will remain near normal, in the mid to upper 80s. It will be very muggy so it will feel more like the mid 90s. An afternoon scattered shower or storm will still be possible but overall rain will not be as widespread for the second part of the week.

Today: Mostly Cloudy, Rain (80%), Stray Storms. Highs near 80. Winds: SE 5-15

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers (40%). Lows in the mid 70s. Winds: S 5-10

Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy, Rain (60%), Stray Storms. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: S 5-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Grasses)

UV Index: 9 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

July 30th

2000 F0 Tornado: Accomack Co

Tropical Update

No new tropical cyclones are expected.

For weather updates on Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR

Follow me on Twitter: @MHendersonWTKR

Follow me on Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.