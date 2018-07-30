× Man sentenced to two years for role in deadly officer involved shooting

HAMPTON, Va. – Darone Owens was sentenced to two years to actively serve behind bars for his role in a deadly officer involved shooting last year.

Owens entered an Alford plea earlier this year. That means he didn’t technically admit to the act but admitted there was enough evidence for prosecutors to prove the charges against him.

This all began last October. Court documents say Owens was driving a stolen truck.

Four others were inside the car when officers began following him.

Court documents reveal police approached the truck after Owens pulled into a 7-11 on Kecoughtan Road and went into the store.

That’s when someone else got behind the wheel and pointed a gun at police.

Officers fired, killing 24-year-old Deandre Bethea and hurting two others.

Owens didn’t say anything during his sentencing on Monday morning. He will get credit for time already served.