Man faces sentencing for Hampton GameStop robbery

HAMPTON, Va. – One of the men accused of robbing a GameStop is scheduled to be sentenced on Monday afternoon.

The robbery turned into a violent encounter in a parking lot in 2017 with a police officer getting shot in the chest.

James Gregory could receive life in prison during Monday’s hearing. Gregory previously pleaded guilty to 16 charges related to the incident.

Gregory, who was 20 years old at the time, and two other men allegedly attempted to rob the GameStop in the Hampton Town Center AMC on June 12, 2017.

According to witness statements, the men locked customers and staff inside the store before a foot pursuit with police that ended with one officer being shot. Luckily the officer survived, but tore his ACL during the encounter.

Another man, Leonard Morrison, faces the most serious charges related to the incident, including attempted capital murder.

In addition, Morrison and Gregory are accused of killing two people in Virginia Beach. Morrison was already found guilty. Gregory is scheduled back in court on the murder charge next week. He’s expected to plead guilty.