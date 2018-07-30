Hampton Police investigating Sally’s Beauty Supply robbery

HAMPTON, Va. – The Hampton Police Division is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect connected to a business robbery that happened Friday.

At approximately 5:30 p.m., Public Safety Communications received a call in reference to a robbery at the Sally’s Beauty Supply store in the first block of Coliseum Crossing.

According to a release, the suspect entered the business and demanded money from the clerk. After receiving an undisclosed amount of U.S. currency, the suspect fled from the area prior to officers’ arrival on-scene/

The suspect is described as a white male, approximately 45 to 55 years old, 5’6″ to 5’10” tall and 150 to 175 lbs, with blondish-brown hair. He was last observed wearing an olive green shirt, khaki-colored shorts, white shoes and white socks.

If you or someone you know has information in this case leading to an arrest, take action and call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.