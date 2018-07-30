Hampton Police arrest man, searching for second suspect in connection with Family Dollar attempted robbery

HAMPTON, Va. – The Hampton Police Division arrested a man Monday in connection with an attempted business robbery.

On July 28 at 4:35 p.m., officers responded to the 2000 block of Nickerson Boulevard in reference to an attempted robbery from the Family Dollar in the area. The store clerk who made the call told police that two suspects entered the store, pulled out guns and demanded money from employees.

The suspects fled the scene before getting any property from the store. They were seen leaving the shopping center in a grey Honda SUV.

Officers saw the suspect vehicle in the 200 block of Lantana Lane shortly after the incident. The suspects fled the vehicle and led officers on a short foot chase.

Police arrested 18-year-old Anthony Albert Davis of Hampton in connection with the investigation. He has been charged with one count of Robbery, one count of Abduction, one count of Burglary while Armed, one count of Wearing a Mask in Public and three counts of Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony.

Davis remains in the custody of the Hampton City Jail.

The second suspect is still at large. He is described as a black male who is approximately 5’10” tall and weighs about 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing a light-colored t-shirt, dark jeans and tan boots.

Anyone who has information about this crime is asked to contact the Hampton Police Division at (757) 727-6111 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887). Tips may also be submitted anonymously here or at P3Tips.com.