Hampton High School hires former ODU, VCU coach as Athletic Director

HAMPTON, Va. (Hampton City Schools) – Hampton High School welcomes their new athletic director, Richard Fortune, to the Crabber family. Fortune replaces Michael Tribus who served Hampton High for five years.

Fortune comes to Hampton from Old Dominion University where he served as the assistant women’s basketball coach for the past year (2017-2018) and from 2012 to 2015. In this role he assisted with all aspects of the program from player development, practice planning, scheduling non-conference games, and preparing budgets to organizing summer camps, ordering equipment, supervising managers and players, as well as serving as an academic liaison. Between 2015 and 2017, he was the assistant women’s basketball coach for Virginia Commonwealth University.

Prior to his collegiate experience, Fortune began his career in education as a student support specialist for Caroline County Public Schools in Milford, Virginia, and a deputy zoning administrator, also for Caroline County Schools in Bowling Green, Virginia. He also has experience as a planning technician, a role he held for four years with the Prince William County Planning Department in Woodridge, Virginia.

Fortune is a graduate of Virginia State University with a bachelor’s degree in public administration.

As the athletic director, Fortune will oversee the 26 Virginia High School League (VHSL) teams offered at Hampton High School to include scheduling, budgeting, planning, and organizing events, as well as ensuring VHSL rules and regulations are met. He will work collaboratively with internal and external stakeholders to grow Hampton High’s programs and sustain the Crabber legacy of excellence.

Hampton High’s principal of student services and operations, Kevin Davis, states, “The Hampton High administrative team would like to thank Michael Tribus for his many years of service and his strong passion for our student athletes as they participated in Hampton High sports programs. We wish him much success in his new role and future endeavors.”

Davis added, “We are extremely honored and excited to welcome Mr. Richard Fortune to Hampton High School as our new athletic director. Mr. Fortune is known as a coach and leader with high character and integrity. His reputation as a teacher, high school coach, college coach and a developer of talent has been impeccable. We are looking forward to Mr. Fortune helping us to build on our past success and our shared vision of future success for our student athletes and our Hampton High School athletic programs.”