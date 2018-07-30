‘Forward 2 School’ event provides students with school supplies

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – The first day of school is just around the corner for many students. But for some, getting the supplies needed isn’t easy.

According to a release by the Portsmouth Schools Foundation, about 67 percent of Portsmouth students come from economically-disadvantaged families, who may have trouble paying for supplies such as backpacks, writing utensils and notebooks.

The Portsmouth Schools Foundation and Portsmouth Public Schools are partnering together for a community-wide Forward 2 School drive to collect backpacks and school supplies for students who need them. It will be held Saturday, August 18 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Norcom High School.

For those interested in donating, a drop-off location will be open Monday through Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. until August 9 at Portsmouth Public Schools, 801 Crawford Street, on the third floor of City Hall.

For more information, visit the event’s website or call the Portsmouth Schools Foundation at (757) 393-5356.