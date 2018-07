Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - Talking about end of life legal issues can be a difficult conversation, nut it is an important one. We talk with Wanda Cooper and Courtney Frazier from The Cooper Law Firm about a range of estate planning issues from creating a will to the need for power of attorney.

Presented by

The Cooper Law Firm

(757) 965-5608

www.cooperlawva.com