Elderly woman seriously injured after hit-and-run in Williamsburg Food Lion parking lot

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – An elderly woman was seriously injured after a hit-and-run in the parking lot of the Food Lion in the 700 block of Merrimac Trail Monday afternoon.

Deputies with the York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene at 12:18 p.m. They say the 86-year-old York County resident was walking from the store when she was hit by a vehicle.

She was taken to a local hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

The driver, 21-year-old Raekwon Jones of Williamsburg, fled the car on foot after the crash and was apprehended in the same area shortly after the incident.

Jones was charged with Felony Hit-and-Run.

