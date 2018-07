DARE COUNTY, Va. – A power outage in south Buxton this morning was caused by a vehicle striking a pole, according to the Cape Hatteras Electric Cooperative.

The crash happened on a back road. Crews are currently working to restore power.

According to the CHEC’s outage map, this is the only outage the region is currently experiencing.

No injuries have been reported in the vehicle strike.

Stay with News 3 for updates.