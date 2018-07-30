Commander, Submarine Forces to hold change of command

NORFOLK, Va. – Vice Adm. Charles A. Richard will relieve Vice Adm. Joseph E. Tofalo as Commander, Submarine Forces/Submarine Force Atlantic/Allied Submarine Command during a change of command ceremony 9:30 a.m. Friday.

The ceremony will be held onboard the Virginia-class fast-attack submarine USS John Warner (SSN 785) at Naval Station Norfolk.

Featured speakers will include Adm. John Richardson, Chief of Naval Operations and Adm. Christopher Grady, Commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command.

Tofalo, who assumed duties as Commander, Submarine Forces in September 2015, will retire from active duty after 35 years of service in the U.S. Navy. Richard is reporting for command following his recent tour as deputy commander of U.S. Strategic Command.

Commander, Submarine Forces leads the Undersea Enterprise and is responsible for establishing forcewide strategies on core submarine issues such as force structure, budgetary requirements and manpower.

Commander, Submarine Force Atlantic has the responsibility for all Atlantic-based U.S. submarines, their crews, and supporting shore activities.

Commander, Allied Submarine Command is the principal adviser to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization on submarine plans, operations, and doctrine.