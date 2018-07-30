Coast Guard change of command ceremony to be held in Atlantic Beach

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – The official change of command ceremony of the Coast Guard Cutter Richard Snyder will be in Atlantic Beach, North Carolina, Thursday, at 10:00 a.m., according to a release by the Coast Guard.

The change of command ceremony marks a transfer of total responsibility and authority from one individual to another. It is a tradition conducted before the assembled crew, as well as honored guests and dignitaries to formally demonstrate the continuity of the authority within a command.

Lt. Peter Lewia will assume the role of commanding officer of the Coast Guard Cutter Snyder from Lt. Andrew Norberg.

The Snyder is the 27th Fast Response Cutter in the Coast Guard fleet.

The 154-foot vessel conducts a variety of Coast Guard missions including search and rescue, port and waterways coastal security, law enforcement, living marine resource protection and marine safety. In the past six months, the 24-person crew has traveled from Louisiana to Key West to New York City, patrolling the East Coast along the way.

Most recently, Snyder responded to four search and rescue cases in the Atlantic Beach and Beaufort areas, and is responsible for saving the lives of six individuals and two vessels.