Calling all shutterbugs: Virginia Zoo to hold third annual calendar photo contest

NORFOLK, Va. – The Virginia Zoo doesn’t house any shutterbugs, but this contest is opening up its doors for them!

The Zoo is asking professional and amateur photographers across Hampton Roads to enter its third annual photo contest. The grand prize winner will have their photo featured as the cover of the Zoo’s 2019 calendar.

The winner will also get an exclusive behind-the-scenes tour of the Zoo’s newest exhibit, the World of Reptiles and Friends. The Zoo will also select 11 other photos to be used throughout the publication.

“The photo contest is a great way to challenge yourself, your kids or your friends to visit the Zoo and see what extraordinary happenings you can find,” said Greg Bockheim, Executive Director of the Virginia Zoo.

Last year, the contest brought in more than 800 photo submissions that were then narrowed down to 50 and voted on by the Zoo’s staff members.

Photographs are selected based on creativity, photographic quality and originality of the content.

Submissions must include Virginia Zoo animals or gardens. Only photos taken on or after August 1, 2017 will be accepted. Any images used will be credited to the photographer.

Those interested in entering the contest may submit one entry of four photos per person. Entries must be in high-resolution digital format and must be submitted electronically through the Zoo’s website.

Photos must be in landscape (horizontal) format to be accepted.

The contest begins at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, August 1 and runs through 5 p.m. on Friday, August 31. Winners will be notified via email in September.

Click here to submit photos for the contest.