Victims identified in Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel crash

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – Both victims have been recovered from the water and identified following the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel crash that happened Friday.

Those who died in the crash are Christopher Fenner, 29, and Jervone Rakeem Hall, 32, according to CBBT officials.

Both victims bodies from the accident involving a tractor-trailer and a van were found in the Chesapeake Bay, with Fenner’s body was recovered Saturday after the tractor-trailer was pulled from the water around 3:30 p.m.

Hall, who was the driver of the tractor-trailer, was recovered by the Virginia Marine Commision on Sunday around 12:30 p.m. near the Little Creek Basin. His body was found floating around 8-miles from the crash.

“The thoughts and prayers of everyone at the CBBT are with the family and loved ones of Mr. Hall and Mr. Fenner during this difficult time,” said Jeff Holland, Executive Director of the CBBT.

Authorities say the crash happened at mile marker 12 southbound around 6:30 p.m. and involved a van and a tractor-trailer. The tractor-trailer appeared to have gone overboard on the west side of the southbound span between the North Channel Bridge and the northernmost island.

Four people were in the van and were treated and released from the scene.

The crash caused heavy guardrail and curb damage to the bridge, and CBBT maintenance crews were on scene to make emergency repairs.

Coast Guard stations Cape Charles, Little Creek and Air Station Elizabeth City, along with other agencies, searched the area near the bridge-tunnel Friday night, and divers from Crofton Diving in Portsmouth entered the water near 6:30 a.m. Saturday. The water near the area of the crash is about 20-25 feet deep, according to a release by the Chesapeake Bay-Bridge Tunnel.

The bridge had a posted speed limit of 35 mph due to heavy rains at the time of the crash.

CBBT Police are still investigating the crash with help from the Virginia Beach Police Department, the Coast Guard and the Northampton County Police Department.

The shoulder lane at the scene of the accident will remain closed until permanent repairs can be made to extensive curb and guardrail damage which will take several days, according to CBBT officials.

No further information is available at this time.