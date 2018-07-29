Va. Beach Public Works begins emergency dredging at Rudee Inlet

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach Public Works has begun an emergency dredging at Rudee Inlet.

Officials with the City said crews will continue to run (24/7) until the shoaling condition is resolved or the sea condition exceeds the ability of their equipment.

Officials are asking that boaters keep a safe distance from the dredge, the discharge pipe, the anchor lines and other supporting equipment.

A 300-foot perimeter around the discharge pipe from the seawall to the surf has been established.

Heavy equipment will be operating on the beach in this area, so tourists and visitors are asked to stay out of the marked area. Beach Operations is assisting with establishing safety fence around the discharge pipe, according to the City.