‘Skins scoop: Redskins receiver Paul Richardson considers Kam Chancellor a mentor

RICHMOND, Va. – Wide receiver Paul Richardson, who signed a five-year contract with the Redskins this offseason, is hoping to distance himself from defenders – as he attempts to be the burgundy and gold’s new deep threat.

However, Richardson reveals there’s one defensive player with whom he enjoys being quite close: Norfolk native Kam Chancellor.

Richardson and Chancellor were teammates with the Seattle Seahawks for the past four seasons. In a sitdown interview with News 3, Richardson explains why he considers the Maury High School product and former Virginia Tech Hokie standout a mentor.

“He’s the ultimate man – as far as how to carry yourself physically and spiritually,” Richardson said. “He was the vocal leader, he was the motivational leader – he was the presence of that defense.”

Earlier this month, Chancellor, 30 years-old, announced he has been medically advised to retire from football.

“I have a lot of respect for Kam – especially off the field,” Richardson added. “I leaned on him and [fellow Seahawks defender] Bobby Wagner. I asked them for advice and they helped me a lot. To be able to help men outside of this game, that’s what builds teams because you have something to relate to other than football. In fact, when I signed here [Washington Redskins], he reached out and told me he and his wife will be in the area – so I’ll have some family around.”

Richardson (6-0, 183) was originally selected by the Seahawks in the second round (No. 45 overall) of the 2014 NFL Draft. He has appeared in 47 career regular season games with 19 starts, recording 95 career receptions for 1,302 yards with eight receiving touchdowns for Seattle from 2014-17.

Last season, Richardson recorded career highs in games played (16), starts (13), receptions (44), receiving yards (703) and receiving touchdowns (six).