Portsmouth firefighter transported to hospital after house fire call

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A firefighter with Portsmouth Fire, Rescue and Emergency Services was taken to a hospital for minor injuries after responding to a house fire call on Sunday.

The fire happened on Sugar Creek Circle in the Churchland section of the city around 8 p.m., according to officials.

On arrival, crews found fire and smoke coming from the first floor. Firefighters made a rapid interior fire attack to combat the flames, while also searching for any trapped occupants.

The fire was quickly extinguished.

Officials say the home looked to have been abandoned and that no one was displaced.

The name of the firefighter that suffered injuries was not released. His injuries were not released as well.

The fire is under investigation by the Portsmouth Fire Marshall’s Officer.