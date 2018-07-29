Police: 18-year-old dies in Hampton shooting, teen charged with murder

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON, Va. — Hampton Police allegedly charged a 17-year-old with murder after a shooting Sunday evening that left an 18-year-old in the city dead.

The homicide happened in the 1st Block of Salem Street around 6 p.m., according to officials, who say Avary Pope-Moore died inside a residence at the scene of the crime.

The 17-year-old is being charged with one count of Murder, one count of Use of a Firearm in Commission of a Felony, one count of Possession of a Firearm by a Minor and one count of Shooting within an Occupied Dwelling, according to police.

Police have not released the alleged suspect's name because he is a juvenile.

Hampton Police say the preliminary investigation revealed the victim and the suspect were involved in an altercation within the residence when the suspect reportedly shot the victim.

This is an ongoing investigation and no further detail have been provided by police about the shooting.

If you or anyone you know has information that will assist police, they are encouraged to contact the Hampton Police Division at 757 — 727-6111 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

