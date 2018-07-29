ODU basketball legend Anne Donovan remembered by Monarch community

NORFOLK, Va. — A memorial service was held in remembrance of an Old Dominion University basketball legend of Sunday.

Friends, family and fellow Monarchs met at the Ted Constant Center to pay respects to Anne Donovan, who helped lead the Monarchs to a 1980 National Championship and two other Final Fours appearances. She passed away on June 13.

Donovan was a three-time All-American while at Old Dominion. She also was the 1983 Naismith Trophy winner, which is given to the best colligate basketball player.

Donovan is also the all-time leader in points, rebound and blocks for then ODU Women’s Basketball Team. She is also in the ODU Athletics Hall of Fame.