Norfolk to hold 2nd annual Symphony in the Park at Nauticus

NORFOLK, Va. – The Virginia Symphony Orchestra’s second annual Symphony in the Park pops concert has been relocated to Half Moone at Nauticus due to rain.

The concert, which starts at 7:30 p.m. July 29 and is free to the public, will feature the music of Elton John. Food and beverages will be available for purchase, and doors will open at 6 p.m.

It will be conducted by The Governor’s School for the Arts music director Jeff Phelps, and will feature special guests Jean Meilleur singing lead vocals and John Regan playing piano.

According to the Virginia Symphony Orchestra website, “It is reasonable to say no one can hold a Candle in the Wind to the astronomic Rocket Man, who has been honored time and again for his poignant and transcendent rock ballads that still hum in the hearts of listeners worldwide.”

The Virginia Symphony Orchestra concert is the fourth concert, in a series of five annual summer concerts that feature national recording artists, all sponsored by the Patricia and Douglas Perry Foundation.