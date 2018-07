NORFOLK, Va. – Norfolk Police are searching for a suspect who entered a Family Dollar, displayed a gun and took money from the store yesterday.

Around 9:30 a.m., he entered the Family Dollar at 1829 E. Little Creek Road.

No injuries were reported in the robbery.

If you or someone you know has information in this case leading to an arrest, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip.