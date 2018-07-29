Mariners warned of stray cargo containers near Norfolk International Terminal

NORFOLK, Va. – The U.S. Coast Guard is warning mariners of stray cargo containers in the Elizabeth River after they allegedly fell from a cargo ship Sunday afternoon.

The Virginia Port Authority has reported that eight containers fell from a cargo ship called the APL Antwerp during offloading operations for the ship, with three of the containers being sunk. The other containers were taken back to NIT.

Officials tell News 3 the Coast Guard Cutter Razorbill contacted watchstanders at the Sector Hampton Road’s command center around 4 p.m. about loose containers.

Coast Guard Sector Hampton Roads launched a 45-foot Response Boat-Medium crew from Station Portsmouth and diverted the Razorbill to assist in the situation.

Both the Coast Guard and the Virginia Port Authority have been coordinating efforts during this incident.

A marine safety information broadcast is being transmitted on VHF-FM radio channel 16 to notify mariners of the hazard.