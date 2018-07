CHESAPEAKE, Va. – A car crash in Chesapeake resulted in the death of a man around 8 p.m. on Saturday.

Officials with the Chesapeake Police Department said the crash happened in the 3000 block of Yadkin Road and involved only one vehicle, a Ford Expedition.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash and his name has not been released because the family has not been notified as of Sunday evening.