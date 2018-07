JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. – James City County Police are investigating a shooting that occurred last night.

Dispatchers received a call at 10:45 p.m. for a shooting at the 7-Eleven located at Centerville Road and Longhill Road.

Officers located multiple shell casings and spoke to witnesses on scene. The offenders were no longer on scene upon their arrival.

No injuries were reported.

If you have any information in this case leading to an arrest, please call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.