House fire on Knotts Island displaces four

CURRITUCK COUNTY, N.C. – A house fire that occurred July 28 has displaced four people from their home.

Dispatchers received a call at 2:47 p.m. for a house fire at the 200 block of Woodleigh Road on Knotts Island. When crews from the Currituck Fire Department, Virginia Beach Fire Department and the Knotts Island Volunteer Fire department arrived, they found fire coming through the roof.

This was an accidental fire that started on the stove. The homeowner attempted to extinguish the fire, but the fire extended up through a ceiling vent and into the attic space. The homeowner called 911 when she heard crackling through the ceiling vent.

Crews found the homeowner’s cat inside a crawl space, unconscious underneath rubble. The cat was given oxygen and regained consciousness.

No injuries were reported, but one woman and three small children will be displaced due to extensive fire and smoke damage. The children were not home during the fire.