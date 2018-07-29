Flash Flood Warning for Kill Devil Hills, Kitty Hawk and Nags Head until 6:15 p.m.
Hertford Co. man kills himself after shooting girlfriend, sister

Posted 8:28 pm, July 29, 2018, by

HERTFORD Co., N.C. – Police say a man is dead after he shot both his girlfriend and his sister in Hertford County, North Carolina.

The Hertford County Sheriff’s Office told News 3 that the shooting happened around 3:30 a.m. in the city of Winton and that both women are expected to recover.

Officials say the girlfriend is in the hospital after being shot multiple time and is in stable condition. The sister has already been discharged from the hospital.

The man reportedly shot himself after running around the house and firing his gun.

Police are still investigating the shooting.

