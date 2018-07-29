Flooding in the Northeastern North Carolina and Outer Banks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORTHEASTERN, N.C. - Many across Northeastern North Carolina and the Outer Banks experienced flooding or stormy weather Sunday.

Viewers sent photos and videos throughout Sunday showing the impact water was having on streets and communities.

Currituck, Camden, Pasquotank and Dare counties all had flood advisories issued during Sunday for varying parts of the day and evening.

Many cities in the area are asking residents to keep children out of flood water and to also avoid driving through flooded areas.

Below are pictures of flooding in Northeastern North Carolina and the Outer Banks: