Flooding in the Northeastern North Carolina and Outer Banks

Posted 11:15 pm, July 29, 2018, by , Updated at 11:17PM, July 29, 2018

NORTHEASTERN, N.C. - Many across Northeastern North Carolina and the Outer Banks experienced flooding or stormy weather Sunday.

Viewers sent photos and videos throughout Sunday showing the impact water was having on streets and communities.

Currituck, Camden, Pasquotank and Dare counties all had flood advisories issued during Sunday for varying parts of the day and evening.

Many cities in the area are asking residents to keep children out of flood water and to also avoid driving through flooded areas.

Below are pictures of flooding in Northeastern North Carolina and the Outer Banks: 

Photo Gallery

Inline Inline Inline

 