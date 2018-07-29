× First Warning Forecast: Heavy downpours and possible flooding to start the work week

The First Warning Storm Team is tracking an unsettled work week. Grab that rain gear and keep it handy!

The stationary front that has been bringing us rain the past few days will lift as a warm front on Monday. This will bring even better chances for showers and storms during the day. Most communities will see wet weather. Heavy downpours are possible, which could cause some minor flooding. The ground is already saturated, so it won’t take much to see flooding in low lying areas and areas that have poor drainage. Keep an eye out for flooding, and remember, ‘TURN AROUND, DON’T DROWN.’ Temperatures will be on the cooler side. Expect highs in the upper 70s to near 80.

Shower chances will continue overnight Monday into Tuesday. More scattered showers and storms during the day on Tuesday. Highs in the low 80s.

Expect the chance for more showers and storms Wednesday and Thursday. Highs in the mid 80s.

Finally, some improvement by next weekend. High pressure will start to dry us out. Keeping a slight 30 percent chance for a shower on Saturday and only a 20 percent chance on Sunday. I’d have to say that Sunday is the light at the end of the tunnel:)

Tonight: Scattered showers and storms, mainly in Carolina. Lows in the low 70s. Winds: S around 5 mph.

Tomorrow: Showers and possible storms (80%). Highs in the upper 70s to near 80. Winds: SE 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow night: A chance of showers and storms (40%). Lows in the low 70s. Winds: S 5-10 mph.

Beach Hazards

Rip Current Risk: Moderate

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low-Moderate (Grasses)

UV Index: Very High

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Moderate-High

Meteorologist April Loveland

