Ex-boyfriend of Bellamy Gamboa arrested for second-degree murder

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Lamont Johnson, the ex-boyfriend of missing Virginia Beach woman Bellamy Gamboa, was arrested for second-degree murder July 29.

Officials say the offense happened July 1, but have not confirmed what the charge is in reference to. He was also charged with four counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Gamboa was last seen at her Diamond Springs apartment in Virginia Beach July 1. Gamboa’s 2015 gold four-door Ford Focus was located on July 3, parked next to a dumpster in the 5800 block of Pickering Street.

She is believed to have been abducted, and a Critically Missing Adult Alert that expired on July 25 was issued on her behalf.

Johnson is the father of Gamboa’s twin infants. While the two were no longer together, they co-parented and lived together.

He is currently being held in the Virginia Beach city jail.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 3 on-air and online for updates.