Elizabeth City Police searching for armed robbery suspects

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. – Elizabeth City Police are searching for three persons of interest in an armed robbery that occurred last night at a Kay Jewelers.

Officers arrived on scene at the Kay Jewelers at 3850 Conlon Way at 8:39 p.m. and found two store employees unharmed inside the business.

According to the employees, the armed robbery occurred at approximately 8:08 p.m., when two black males entered the business and ordered the employees to give them cash and jewelry.

One suspect was described wearing a dark-colored shirt with flashy gold-colored designs, a black fitted cap, blue jeans and tattoos on his right arm. The other suspect was described wearing a two-tone white and camouflage shirt, dark-colored ball cap and blue jeans.

The suspects handcuffed one employee while the other employee was made to empty the jewelry cases. The suspects left the business with a undisclosed amount of cash and jewelry.

A person of interest also entered the business before the armed robbery occurred and left during the beginning minutes of the robbery. That person is described as a black male wearing a ball cap with gold designs, a burgundy polo shirt, sunglasses or eyeglasses and jeans.

If you or someone you know has information in this case, take action and call the Elizabeth City Police Department at (252) 621-7103.