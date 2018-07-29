Currituck hosts Pirate Plunder Festival

CURRITUCK COUNTY, N.C. – Watch out – pirates are swarming the Weeping Radish Brewery, Butchery and Pub on Caratoke Highway today for the Pirate Plunder Festival.

This year, the festival celebrates both Currituck’s 350th anniversary as one of the original five ports of North Carolina and the 300th anniversary of Blackbeard’s death. But despite not having walked the land since 1718, Blackbeard, along with the pirate crew of the Loose Cannon Company, will be making an appearance today.

Activities will include a pirate encampment, an artisan marketplace, a “pirate magician” (presumably the same as a regular magician, except finding pieces of eight instead of quarters behind onlookers’ ears), a sea shanty concert and a pirate-themed escape room.

Black Pelican Catering will be on-site serving seafood boils, and alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks are available for purchase.

Costumes are encouraged, but the Pirate Plunder Festival asks that they stay G-rated.

The festival will last from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, click here.