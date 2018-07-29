× Body found floating in Chesapeake Bay

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – The Virginia Marine Resources Commission recovered a body from the Chesapeake Bay at 12:29 p.m. today.

The body was found floating around seven miles from the July 27 van/tractor-trailer accident on the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel, in Little Creek Basin.

Its initial description matches that of someone who was involved in the accident.

The body was taken to a medical examiner, where a positive identification will then be made.

No further information is available at this time.