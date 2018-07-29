18-year-old dies in Hampton shooting

HAMPTON, Va. – Hampton Police are investigating a homicide that occurred Sunday evening and left an 18-year-old in the city dead.

The homicide happened in the 1st Block of Salem Street around 6 p.m., according to officials, and the man, Avary Pope-Moore, died inside a residence at the scene of the crime.

Hampton Police say the preliminary investigation revealed the victim and the suspect were involved in an altercation within the residence when the suspect displayed a firearm and shot the victim.

This is an ongoing investigation and no further detail have been provided by police about the shooting.

